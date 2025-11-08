TrueShares Structured Outcome (November) ETF (BATS:NOVZ) Trading 11.2% Higher – Should You Buy?

TrueShares Structured Outcome (November) ETF (BATS:NOVZ – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 11.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $40.32 and last traded at $44.7790. Approximately 734 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 3,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.27.

TrueShares Structured Outcome (November) ETF Stock Up 11.2%

The stock has a market capitalization of $33.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TrueShares Structured Outcome (November) ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TrueShares Structured Outcome (November) ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in TrueShares Structured Outcome (November) ETF (BATS:NOVZ – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.47% of TrueShares Structured Outcome (November) ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

TrueShares Structured Outcome (November) ETF Company Profile

The TrueShares Structured Outcome (November) ETF (NOVZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period with uncapped gains, subject to strategy costs. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

