Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL) Shares Up 1.3% – Here’s Why

Shares of Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL – Get Free Report) shot up 1.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.26 and last traded at $8.08. 376,326 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 583,815 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.98.

Bowlero Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.25 and a beta of 0.70.

Bowlero Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th were issued a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Bowlero’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -36.07%.

About Bowlero

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. It operates bowling centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

