RIT Capital Partners (OTCMKTS:RITPF) Trading Down 5.2% – Should You Sell?

RIT Capital Partners Plc (OTCMKTS:RITPF – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 5.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$27.50 and last traded at C$27.50. Approximately 1,014 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 34% from the average daily volume of 759 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$29.00.

RIT Capital Partners Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$27.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$26.52.

RIT Capital Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RIT Capital Partners plc is a self-managed investment trust. The firm invests in the public equity and currency markets across the globe. It also invests in private investments and equity funds. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the RPI plus 3% and MSCI All Country World Index (50% Sterling).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RIT Capital Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RIT Capital Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.