Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBP) Trading Down 0.6% – Here’s What Happened

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBP – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $24.74 and last traded at $24.86. 10,963 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 13,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.00.
Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.49.
Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $814.00 million for the quarter.
Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend
About Fifth Third Bancorp
Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Fifth Third Bancorp
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- OpenAI’s Restructuring Sets up What Could Be the Biggest IPO Ever
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- 2 Rare Earth Stocks the U.S. Government Doesn’t Want to Fail
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- CrowdStrike Partners With CoreWeave But Investors Sell the News
Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.