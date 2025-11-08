Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBP) Trading Down 0.6% – Here’s What Happened

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBP – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $24.74 and last traded at $24.86. 10,963 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 13,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.00.

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.49.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $814.00 million for the quarter.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

About Fifth Third Bancorp

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 26th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 26th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.0%.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

