Rubellite Energy (OTC:RUBLF) Stock Price Down 1.4% – Should You Sell?

Rubellite Energy Inc. (OTC:RUBLF – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.6790 and last traded at $1.7740. Approximately 2,002 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 10,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.80.

Rubellite Energy Trading Down 1.4%

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.49.

Rubellite Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rubellite Energy Inc, an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of heavy crude oil from the Clearwater Formation in Eastern Alberta. The company operates in the Figure Lake area located in southwest of Lac La Biche, Alberta; the Marten Hills area is located in the northeast of Slave Lake; and the Ukalta area is located in the northeast of Edmonton, Alberta.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rubellite Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubellite Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.