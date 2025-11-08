Chemring Group (OTC:CMGMF) Trading Down 4.9% – What’s Next?

Chemring Group PLC (OTC:CMGMF – Get Free Report) fell 4.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$7.23 and last traded at C$7.23. 750 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 4,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.60.
Chemring Group Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.93.
About Chemring Group
Chemring Group PLC provides countermeasures, sensors, information, and energetic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company offers sensors and information products, such as point chemical detector, sensor, JSLSCAD, and I-SCAD; miniature radar altimeter, R Visor, 3D radars, husky mounted detection system, groundshark, MDS-10, and groundhunters; resolve, locate, LOCATE-T, and viper products; and advisory, research, and design and engineering services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Chemring Group
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- OpenAI’s Restructuring Sets up What Could Be the Biggest IPO Ever
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- 2 Rare Earth Stocks the U.S. Government Doesn’t Want to Fail
- What Are Earnings Reports?
- CrowdStrike Partners With CoreWeave But Investors Sell the News
Receive News & Ratings for Chemring Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemring Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.