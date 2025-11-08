Chemring Group (OTC:CMGMF) Trading Down 4.9% – What’s Next?

Chemring Group PLC (OTC:CMGMF – Get Free Report) fell 4.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$7.23 and last traded at C$7.23. 750 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 4,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.60.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.93.

About Chemring Group

Chemring Group PLC provides countermeasures, sensors, information, and energetic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company offers sensors and information products, such as point chemical detector, sensor, JSLSCAD, and I-SCAD; miniature radar altimeter, R Visor, 3D radars, husky mounted detection system, groundshark, MDS-10, and groundhunters; resolve, locate, LOCATE-T, and viper products; and advisory, research, and design and engineering services.

