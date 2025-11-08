Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 (NASDAQ:JSM) Trading Up 0.6% – Should You Buy?

Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 (NASDAQ:JSM – Get Free Report) was up 0.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $19.09 and last traded at $19.0960. Approximately 13,434 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 16,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.99.

Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.56 and its 200 day moving average is $18.93.

Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 (NASDAQ:JSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $511.00 million during the quarter.

Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 Announces Dividend

Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th.

as the nation’s leading loan management, servicing and asset recovery company, navient (nasdaq:navi) helps customers navigate the path to financial success. servicing more than $300 billion in student loans, the company supports the educational and economic achievements of more than 12 million americans.

