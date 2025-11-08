SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF $GWX Shares Sold by Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC

Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC lowered its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Free Report) by 26.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,699 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 868,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,762,000 after purchasing an additional 35,615 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 39,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 2,634 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,167,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 161.4% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 16,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 10,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000.

NYSEARCA GWX opened at $39.28 on Friday. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.53 and a fifty-two week high of $40.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.06 and a 200-day moving average of $37.76. The stock has a market cap of $769.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.88.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

