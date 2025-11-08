Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC Purchases 540 Shares of Shopify Inc. $SHOP

Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC grew its position in Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,124 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Shopify by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,962,280 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,563,106,000 after buying an additional 882,168 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Shopify by 118.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 11,519,610 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,328,787,000 after acquiring an additional 6,238,829 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Shopify by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,648,734 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $822,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426,406 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the 1st quarter valued at about $667,392,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,943,409 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $565,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522,573 shares during the period. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SHOP shares. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price (up previously from $160.00) on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price (up from $145.00) on shares of Shopify in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.89.

SHOP opened at $152.41 on Friday. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.84 and a fifty-two week high of $182.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.08 billion, a PE ratio of 112.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 2.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $155.59 and its 200 day moving average is $129.97.

Shopify (NASDAQ:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 16.65%. Shopify has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

