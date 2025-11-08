Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. $MLM

Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,261 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $1,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MLM. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 1,880.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 369,382 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $176,613,000 after purchasing an additional 350,729 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 10.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,944,694 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,407,947,000 after purchasing an additional 268,928 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 39.2% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 659,363 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $315,261,000 after buying an additional 185,731 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,342,358 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,510,602,000 after buying an additional 168,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter worth $73,020,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MLM has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson set a $690.00 price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $609.00 to $637.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Barclays increased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $576.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $632.88.

Martin Marietta Materials Trading Up 0.3%

MLM stock opened at $610.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $36.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.84, a PEG ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $621.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $582.94. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $441.95 and a 52 week high of $665.18.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The construction company reported $5.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.62 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 16.47%. Martin Marietta Materials has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 19.53 EPS for the current year.

Martin Marietta Materials Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.50%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

