Lam Research Corporation $LRCX Shares Sold by Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC

Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 28.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,223 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 6.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 129,152,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,389,358,000 after acquiring an additional 8,364,375 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research during the first quarter worth approximately $604,344,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Lam Research by 99.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,739,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $417,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864,863 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Lam Research by 34.1% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,594,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,029,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692,189 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 9,978.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,350,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $170,787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327,041 shares during the period. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lam Research Stock Down 1.8%

LRCX stock opened at $159.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.87. Lam Research Corporation has a 52-week low of $56.32 and a 52-week high of $166.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.31.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 60.60% and a net margin of 29.66%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Lam Research has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.050-1.250 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.91%.

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In other news, insider Ava Harter sold 9,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.47, for a total transaction of $1,418,804.70. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 56,786 shares in the company, valued at $8,942,091.42. The trade was a 13.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 52,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.90, for a total transaction of $7,249,191.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 251,047 shares in the company, valued at $34,870,428.30. This trade represents a 17.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 62,498 shares of company stock valued at $8,875,663 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LRCX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. HSBC set a $127.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.54.

Lam Research Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

