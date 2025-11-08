First Eagle Investment Management LLC Reduces Stake in Commercial Metals Company $CMC

First Eagle Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 261,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $12,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,161,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $191,461,000 after purchasing an additional 539,309 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Commercial Metals by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,089,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $142,139,000 after acquiring an additional 666,886 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 86.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,587,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,030,000 after acquiring an additional 734,265 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 37.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,568,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,145,000 after purchasing an additional 424,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Commercial Metals by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,124,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,008,000 after purchasing an additional 9,183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Commercial Metals

In other Commercial Metals news, Director John R. Mcpherson acquired 1,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.09 per share, with a total value of $100,030.98. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $390,480.98. The trade was a 34.44% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CMC shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Commercial Metals and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Zacks Research raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Commercial Metals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $57.50 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.20.

Commercial Metals Price Performance

NYSE CMC opened at $58.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.43, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.62 and a 200 day moving average of $53.29. Commercial Metals Company has a one year low of $37.92 and a one year high of $64.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.78.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 1.09%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Commercial Metals Company will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Commercial Metals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 30th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.74%.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

