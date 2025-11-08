First Eagle Investment Management LLC Purchases 187,380 Shares of Ameresco, Inc. $AMRC

First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Free Report) by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 753,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 187,380 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ameresco were worth $11,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMRC. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Ameresco during the first quarter worth about $40,000. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 57.4% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameresco during the first quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A increased its position in shares of Ameresco by 35.5% in the second quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A now owns 9,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares during the last quarter. 99.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ameresco alerts:

Ameresco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMRC opened at $35.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 30.10, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.80 and its 200 day moving average is $22.92. Ameresco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.49 and a 52 week high of $44.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ameresco ( NYSE:AMRC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $525.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.41 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 7.00%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. Ameresco has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.700-0.900 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AMRC shares. BNP Paribas Exane reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Ameresco in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Ameresco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. B. Riley increased their target price on Ameresco from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Ameresco from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Ameresco

Ameresco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Europe, Alternative Fuels, and All Other segments. The company offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.