First Eagle Investment Management LLC Sells 11,000 Shares of Potbelly Corporation $PBPB

First Eagle Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Potbelly Corporation (NASDAQ:PBPB – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 989,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Potbelly were worth $12,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PBPB. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Potbelly by 162.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 386,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after purchasing an additional 239,283 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Potbelly during the 1st quarter worth about $2,110,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Potbelly in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,882,000. CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new position in Potbelly in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,873,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Potbelly in the 1st quarter valued at about $626,000. 72.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PBPB stock opened at $17.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $518.05 million, a P/E ratio of 48.92 and a beta of 1.52. Potbelly Corporation has a 1 year low of $7.27 and a 1 year high of $17.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.07.

Potbelly ( NASDAQ:PBPB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $101.69 million during the quarter. Potbelly had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 16.31%. Potbelly has set its Q4 2022 guidance at EPS. Analysts forecast that Potbelly Corporation will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PBPB shares. Craig Hallum cut Potbelly from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.12 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Lake Street Capital cut Potbelly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $17.12 in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Benchmark downgraded Potbelly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Potbelly in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Potbelly to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.41.

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly sandwich shops in the United States. The company was formerly known as Potbelly Sandwich Works, Inc and changed its name to Potbelly Corporation in 2002. Potbelly Corporation was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

