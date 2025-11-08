iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF $VLUE Position Raised by Golden State Wealth Management LLC

Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,576 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VLUE. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,677,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,205,269,000 after purchasing an additional 536,413 shares during the last quarter. Mullooly Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $931,211,000. Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,664,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,019,000 after buying an additional 48,386 shares during the last quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 1,301,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,812,000 after buying an additional 6,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,216,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,688,000 after buying an additional 8,994 shares during the period.

Shares of VLUE stock opened at $130.17 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.97. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $91.80 and a 12-month high of $116.51.

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

