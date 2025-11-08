Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $57.31 Million Holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF $ITA

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 303,804 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,502 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $57,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2,857.1% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Up 41.2%

BATS ITA opened at $209.11 on Friday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12 month low of $129.14 and a 12 month high of $198.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.99. The company has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

