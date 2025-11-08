Q4 EPS Estimates for CRK Reduced by Capital One Financial

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial cut their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Comstock Resources in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 5th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.13 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.14. The consensus estimate for Comstock Resources’ current full-year earnings is $0.54 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Comstock Resources’ FY2028 earnings at $1.53 EPS.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 5.05% and a positive return on equity of 3.65%. The firm had revenue of $449.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CRK. Roth Capital lowered Comstock Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Zacks Research downgraded Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Piper Sandler set a $9.00 price objective on Comstock Resources and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Comstock Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comstock Resources currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $19.70.

Comstock Resources Stock Performance

Shares of CRK opened at $23.04 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of -95.98 and a beta of 0.24. Comstock Resources has a one year low of $12.96 and a one year high of $31.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comstock Resources

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Uhlmann Price Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 2.4% in the third quarter. Uhlmann Price Securities LLC now owns 27,653 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Comstock Resources by 1.7% during the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 48,276 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Comstock Resources by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,085 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Comstock Resources by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,633 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.13% of the company’s stock.

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil properties in the United States. Its assets are located in the Haynesville and Bossier shales located in North Louisiana and East Texas. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

