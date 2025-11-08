Barrington Research Downgrades ACV Auctions (NYSE:ACVA) to Hold

ACV Auctions (NYSE:ACVA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Barrington Research from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded ACV Auctions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Zacks Research raised ACV Auctions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

ACV Auctions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ACVA opened at $5.39 on Thursday. ACV Auctions has a 1-year low of $4.95 and a 1-year high of $23.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.62. The stock has a market cap of $927.67 million, a PE ratio of -12.53 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

ACV Auctions (NYSE:ACVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.10). ACV Auctions had a negative return on equity of 7.95% and a negative net margin of 9.89%.The firm had revenue of $199.56 million during the quarter.

ACV Auctions Company Profile

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as offers customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

