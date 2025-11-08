Zacks Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for LUV

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Southwest Airlines in a report released on Wednesday, November 5th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the airline will post earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.58. The consensus estimate for Southwest Airlines’ current full-year earnings is $1.55 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Southwest Airlines’ Q2 2026 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.05 EPS.
Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The airline reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 6.39%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter.
View Our Latest Research Report on LUV
Southwest Airlines Price Performance
LUV opened at $32.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Southwest Airlines has a 12-month low of $23.82 and a 12-month high of $37.96. The firm has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.93, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.05.
Institutional Trading of Southwest Airlines
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameriflex Group Inc. increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 7.1% in the second quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 4,690 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 24,857 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 16,301 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 14,285 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,791 shares of the airline’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. 80.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Southwest Airlines declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, July 23rd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the airline to purchase up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.
About Southwest Airlines
Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Southwest Airlines
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- OpenAI’s Restructuring Sets up What Could Be the Biggest IPO Ever
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- 2 Rare Earth Stocks the U.S. Government Doesn’t Want to Fail
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- CrowdStrike Partners With CoreWeave But Investors Sell the News
Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.