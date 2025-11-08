JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Stock Price

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $235.00 to $220.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the software maker’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 35.44% from the company’s previous close.

PAYC has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $244.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Zacks Research downgraded Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group cut their target price on Paycom Software from $285.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised Paycom Software to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.77.

Paycom Software stock opened at $162.44 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $205.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.18. Paycom Software has a 12 month low of $156.50 and a 12 month high of $267.76. The company has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.88.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.02). Paycom Software had a return on equity of 24.79% and a net margin of 22.65%.The firm had revenue of $493.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Paycom Software has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Paycom Software will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.27, for a total transaction of $334,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 24,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,477,482.91. This trade represents a 5.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 10.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAYC. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new stake in Paycom Software in the second quarter worth $29,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. acquired a new stake in Paycom Software in the third quarter worth $31,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in Paycom Software in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, S Bank Fund Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

