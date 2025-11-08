Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 23,296 Shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF $FVAL

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its position in Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 830,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,296 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Fidelity Value Factor ETF worth $53,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FVAL. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $187,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 29.6% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Fidelity Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 4,672.4% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 4,065 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Value Factor ETF Stock Up 0.4%

FVAL opened at $69.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.09. Fidelity Value Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $51.58 and a 52 week high of $71.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 0.97.

About Fidelity Value Factor ETF

The Fidelity Value Factor ETF (FVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Value Factor index. The fund follows a fundamentally selected, tier-weighted index of large-cap US stocks. FVAL was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

