What is Noble Financial’s Forecast for GLDD Q4 Earnings?

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD – Free Report) – Research analysts at Noble Financial increased their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 5th. Noble Financial analyst J. Gomes now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.22. The consensus estimate for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock’s current full-year earnings is $0.69 per share.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $195.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.30 million. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 8.63%.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Great Lakes Dredge & Dock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

GLDD stock opened at $12.25 on Friday. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a 12 month low of $7.51 and a 12 month high of $12.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.71 and its 200 day moving average is $11.35. The company has a market capitalization of $832.94 million, a PE ratio of 11.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the third quarter worth $46,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 213.7% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,503 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,749 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,965 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,995 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,886 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

About Great Lakes Dredge & Dock



Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp. engages in the provision of dredging services. Its projects include channel and port maintenance, channel deepening and port expansion, coastal protection and restoration, as well as land reclamation. The company was founded by William A. Lydon and Frederick C. Drews in 1890 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

