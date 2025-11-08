Atb Cap Markets Estimates Air Canada’s Q4 Earnings (TSE:AC)

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Atb Cap Markets lifted their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Air Canada in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 5th. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.25. The consensus estimate for Air Canada’s current full-year earnings is $2.58 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Air Canada’s Q2 2026 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $3.14 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.31 EPS and Q3 2027 earnings at $1.73 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank cut their target price on Air Canada from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Air Canada from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 26th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Air Canada from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada set a C$25.00 target price on shares of Air Canada and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upped their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$24.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$24.46.

TSE:AC opened at C$18.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$18.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$18.87. Air Canada has a 52 week low of C$12.69 and a 52 week high of C$26.18. The stock has a market cap of C$5.52 billion, a PE ratio of -26.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 400.00.

Air Canada is Canada’s largest airline, generally serving nearly 50 million passengers each year together with its regional partners. Air Canada is a sixth freedom airline, similar to Gulf carriers, which flies many U.S. nationals on long-haul trips with a layover in Canada. In 2019, the company generated CAD 19 billion in total revenue.

