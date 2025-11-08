JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) Price Target to $51.00

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.18% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on BSY. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Bentley Systems from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Barclays started coverage on Bentley Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Bentley Systems from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.73.

Get Bentley Systems alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:BSY opened at $46.71 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.61, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.12. Bentley Systems has a 52-week low of $36.51 and a 52-week high of $59.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The firm had revenue of $375.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.57 million. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 28.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Analysts expect that Bentley Systems will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BSY. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Bentley Systems by 1,529.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Bentley Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. National Pension Service purchased a new position in Bentley Systems in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 361.9% in the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Bentley Systems by 1,707.1% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. 44.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bentley Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling engineering applications, such as MicroStation, OpenBridge, OpenBuildings, OpenCities, OpenComms, OpenFlows, OpenPlant, OpenRail, OpenRoads, OpenSite, OpenTower, OpenTunnel, OpenUtilities, and OpenWindowPower; and open simulation engineering applications, including ADINA, AutoPIPE, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, LEGION, Power Line Systems, RAM, SACS, SPIDA, and STAAD; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including AGS, Central, GeoStudio, Imago, Leapfrog, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, OpenGround, and PLAXIS.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bentley Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bentley Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.