William Blair Issues Optimistic Estimate for Amgen Earnings

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair lifted their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Amgen in a report issued on Wednesday, November 5th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now expects that the medical research company will earn $21.16 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $20.90. The consensus estimate for Amgen’s current full-year earnings is $20.62 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Amgen’s FY2026 earnings at $21.89 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings raised Amgen from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Raymond James Financial started coverage on Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Amgen from $333.00 to $329.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Amgen from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $308.83.

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $320.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $172.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Amgen has a 12 month low of $253.30 and a 12 month high of $335.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $289.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $288.50.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The medical research company reported $5.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.98 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 174.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.58 earnings per share. Amgen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.600-21.400 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1,214.3% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 92 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3,433.3% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 106 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Amgen in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,267 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.99, for a total transaction of $376,286.33. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 7,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,141,000.91. This represents a 14.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $2.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $9.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 73.57%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

