Aviva PLC Grows Stake in Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 454,320 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,774 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $104,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 1,400.0% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 50.5% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $263.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $257.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.63.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Union Pacific stock opened at $221.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.04. Union Pacific Corporation has a 1-year low of $204.66 and a 1-year high of $256.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $224.06 and its 200 day moving average is $224.32.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The railroad operator reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 42.23% and a net margin of 28.73%.The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 EPS for the current year.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

