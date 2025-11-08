Analysts Offer Predictions for Franco-Nevada FY2025 Earnings

Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) – HC Wainwright lifted their FY2025 earnings estimates for Franco-Nevada in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 4th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $4.83 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.30. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Franco-Nevada’s current full-year earnings is $3.09 per share.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 58.82% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The business had revenue of $487.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76.9% on a year-over-year basis.

FNV has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on Franco-Nevada from $184.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $211.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $218.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.43.

Franco-Nevada Stock Performance

FNV stock opened at $191.96 on Thursday. Franco-Nevada has a 1 year low of $112.70 and a 1 year high of $225.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $201.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.62. The firm has a market cap of $37.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.16, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FNV. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Franco-Nevada by 34.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 1st quarter valued at $265,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 175,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,706,000 after buying an additional 4,838 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,200,000 after buying an additional 15,483 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 1st quarter worth $205,000. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franco-Nevada Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.87%.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

Featured Articles

