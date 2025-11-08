Nordea Bank (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Kepler Capital Markets

Nordea Bank (OTCMKTS:NRDBY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on NRDBY. Barclays lowered Nordea Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nordea Bank in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Zacks Research upgraded Nordea Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Nordea Equity Research raised Nordea Bank from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nordea Bank in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy”.

Nordea Bank Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:NRDBY opened at $16.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.66. Nordea Bank has a fifty-two week low of $10.30 and a fifty-two week high of $17.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.29.

Nordea Bank (OTCMKTS:NRDBY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter. Nordea Bank had a net margin of 21.42% and a return on equity of 15.38%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nordea Bank will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nordea Bank Company Profile

Nordea Bank Abp offers banking products and services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through Personal Banking, Business Banking, Large Corporates & Institutions, and Asset & Wealth Management segments. The Personal Banking segment provides various financial services to customers through mobile banking, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices.

