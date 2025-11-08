Aviva PLC Purchases 607,141 Shares of Bank of America Corporation $BAC

Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 12.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,387,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 607,141 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up about 0.5% of Aviva PLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $254,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 259,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,288,000 after purchasing an additional 24,740 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter worth about $217,000. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 121.0% in the first quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 62,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,589,000 after buying an additional 33,963 shares in the last quarter. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 7.3% during the second quarter. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC now owns 6,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CCG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Trading Down 0.1%

BAC opened at $53.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.51. The company has a market capitalization of $388.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.34. Bank of America Corporation has a 52 week low of $33.06 and a 52 week high of $53.99.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.13. Bank of America had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The business had revenue of $28.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.52%.

Bank of America declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 11.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BAC has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Ameriprise Financial raised shares of Bank of America to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Bank of America from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.86.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

