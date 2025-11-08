Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Buys 4,181 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. $AEP

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 79.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,423 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,181 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advantage Trust Co boosted its position in American Electric Power by 57.1% in the second quarter. Advantage Trust Co now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 277.1% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AEP shares. BTIG Research initiated coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.50.

Insider Transactions at American Electric Power

In other news, EVP Kelly J. Ferneau sold 1,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $112,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 5,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $635,712. The trade was a 15.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.65, for a total value of $543,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 40,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,443,567.70. This trade represents a 10.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,006 shares of company stock worth $1,243,522. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $121.43 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.91 and a fifty-two week high of $122.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.97.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. American Electric Power has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.850-5.95 EPS. On average, analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 55.39%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

