Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC Sells 1,261 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. $CHD

Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC cut its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 37.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,261 shares during the quarter. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 451.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 81,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,924,000 after purchasing an additional 66,357 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 353,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,968,000 after purchasing an additional 5,367 shares in the last quarter. Triton Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,277,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 493,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,358,000 after buying an additional 51,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in Church & Dwight by 7.8% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 201,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,378,000 after purchasing an additional 14,523 shares during the period. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

Shares of CHD stock opened at $87.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.89 billion, a PE ratio of 41.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.42. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.33 and a 52-week high of $116.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 8.66%.The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Church & Dwight has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.830-0.83 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.490-3.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Church & Dwight news, CEO Richard A. Dierker acquired 5,470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $91.57 per share, for a total transaction of $500,887.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 27,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,491,802.84. The trade was a 25.16% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on CHD shares. Redburn Partners set a $83.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, July 14th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Church & Dwight from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Church & Dwight from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CHD

Church & Dwight Profile

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products Division (SPD), and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.