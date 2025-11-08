First Horizon Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Copart, Inc. $CPRT

First Horizon Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 22.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,384 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CPRT. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Copart by 6.1% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 3,510,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,250,000 after acquiring an additional 202,986 shares during the last quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 7,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares during the period. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 8,413 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of Copart during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,494,000. Finally, Torray Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 142,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the period. 85.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Copart news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 228,840 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.54, for a total transaction of $10,879,053.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 24,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.79, for a total value of $1,087,635.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 31,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,403,360.28. The trade was a 43.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

CPRT opened at $40.51 on Friday. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.58 and a twelve month high of $64.38. The firm has a market cap of $39.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.33.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Copart had a net margin of 33.41% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on CPRT shares. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Copart from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Copart from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Copart in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, HSBC set a $62.00 price target on Copart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

