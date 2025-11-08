Atria Investments Inc Lowers Holdings in ON Semiconductor Corporation $ON

Atria Investments Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,105 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ON. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 61.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in ON Semiconductor by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. 97.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ON Semiconductor Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:ON opened at $47.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a PE ratio of 44.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.83. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 12-month low of $31.04 and a 12-month high of $74.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 7.28%.The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. ON Semiconductor has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.570-0.670 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ON shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.08.

Insider Activity at ON Semiconductor

In related news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total value of $768,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 977,814 shares in the company, valued at $50,083,633.08. The trade was a 1.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

