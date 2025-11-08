First Horizon Advisors Inc. Grows Position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF $TFLO

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 28.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,986 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Robbins Farley acquired a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 250.2% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:TFLO opened at $50.48 on Friday. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.36 and a 52-week high of $50.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.55.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

