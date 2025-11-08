851 Shares in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. $TTWO Acquired by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the first quarter worth approximately $288,410,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 425.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,431,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158,783 shares during the period. Contour Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 1st quarter worth $180,701,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 107.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,001,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,222,000 after purchasing an additional 519,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,865,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,117,123,000 after purchasing an additional 506,026 shares during the period. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TTWO. Zacks Research raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.45.

Insider Activity

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 22,479 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.47, for a total value of $5,113,298.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 129,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,523,786.24. This represents a 14.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jon J. Moses sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.33, for a total value of $231,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 22,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,297,688.33. This trade represents a 4.18% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 141,822 shares of company stock valued at $32,540,844 over the last three months. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $232.00 on Friday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $173.20 and a 52 week high of $264.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $251.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.25. The company has a market cap of $42.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.69, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 72.92%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.08) EPS. Take-Two Interactive Software has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Research analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

Further Reading

