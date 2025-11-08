First Horizon Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Carvana Co. $CVNA

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) by 411.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,114 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Carvana were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Genus Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,597,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Carvana during the 2nd quarter valued at $259,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in Carvana by 42.9% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 8,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,919,000 after buying an additional 2,602 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Carvana by 168.4% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bryce Point Capital LLC purchased a new position in Carvana during the second quarter worth $1,023,000. 56.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Carvana alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Carvana

In other news, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 12,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.42, for a total transaction of $4,646,355.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 208,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,011,088.02. This trade represents a 5.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 95,087 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.09, for a total value of $33,193,920.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 34,442,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,023,468,441.53. The trade was a 0.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 670,975 shares of company stock worth $239,834,203. Insiders own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CVNA. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Carvana from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Carvana from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Carvana from $425.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Carvana in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Carvana from $490.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carvana presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $415.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Carvana

Carvana Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVNA opened at $304.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $356.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $333.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 4.05. Carvana Co. has a one year low of $148.25 and a one year high of $413.33. The firm has a market cap of $65.53 billion, a PE ratio of 69.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 3.50.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. Carvana had a return on equity of 30.62% and a net margin of 3.44%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

About Carvana

(Free Report)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.