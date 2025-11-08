Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Makes New Investment in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. $TROW

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,266 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.4% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 55,462 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,273,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 6.6% in the second quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,035 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 15.7% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 18,866 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 20,015 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kesler Norman & Wride LLC raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 14,663 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TROW. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $93.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $109.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 3,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total transaction of $324,480.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 47,335 shares in the company, valued at $4,970,648.35. This represents a 6.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

Shares of TROW stock opened at $102.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.51. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $77.85 and a one year high of $125.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $104.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.69.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 28.72% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 55.34%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.