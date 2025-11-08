First Horizon Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF $DMXF

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Free Report) by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,767 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $12,096,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 273.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 114,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,725,000 after purchasing an additional 83,965 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 775.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 37,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 33,017 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,165,000. Finally, Regatta Capital Group LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 48,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,585,000 after purchasing an additional 20,740 shares during the period.

Get iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DMXF opened at $75.86 on Friday. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $58.82 and a 1 year high of $78.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.18. The company has a market cap of $659.98 million, a P/E ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (DMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, ESG-screened index of large- and mid-cap stocks from the developed markets outside North America. DMXF was launched on Jun 16, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DMXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.