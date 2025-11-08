First Horizon Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF $IBB

First Horizon Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 26.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Berkshire Money Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Woodside Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

iShares Biotechnology ETF Price Performance

IBB stock opened at $157.72 on Friday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $107.43 and a one year high of $159.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.55.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were paid a $0.0828 dividend. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th.

(Free Report)

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.