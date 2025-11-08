Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $109.92 Million Holdings in ITT Inc. $ITT

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 700,852 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 58,010 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.90% of ITT worth $109,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of ITT by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 487 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in ITT by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 503 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in ITT by 2,777.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 518 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ITT by 872.8% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 788 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ITT by 341.1% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 913 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at ITT

In other ITT news, CAO Mesa Graziano Cheryl De sold 238 shares of ITT stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.08, for a total transaction of $43,573.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 5,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,750.96. This trade represents a 4.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Emmanuel Caprais sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.23, for a total transaction of $1,018,765.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 36,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,822,020.90. The trade was a 12.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of ITT from $207.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of ITT from $202.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of ITT from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of ITT in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on ITT from $168.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.25.

ITT Price Performance

Shares of ITT stock opened at $188.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.08. ITT Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.64 and a twelve month high of $197.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.52.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $999.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.69 million. ITT had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. ITT has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.620-6.680 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that ITT Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ITT Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.351 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.26%.

About ITT

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

