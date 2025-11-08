First Horizon Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in CP High Yield Trend ETF $HYTR

First Horizon Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of CP High Yield Trend ETF (NYSEARCA:HYTR – Free Report) by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,947 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CP High Yield Trend ETF were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

CP High Yield Trend ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA HYTR opened at $21.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.68. CP High Yield Trend ETF has a twelve month low of $20.82 and a twelve month high of $22.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.45 million, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.25.

CP High Yield Trend ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 17th were given a $0.1269 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.0%. This is a positive change from CP High Yield Trend ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 17th.

About CP High Yield Trend ETF

The CP High Yield Trend ETF (HYTR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CP High Yield Trend index. The fund aims to reduce risk by tracking a rules-based quantitative index of US bonds that will toggling between high yield and treasuries based on momentum. HYTR was launched on Jan 21, 2020 and is managed by Counterpoint.

