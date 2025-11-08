Ralph Lauren Corporation $RL Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 398,054 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 599 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.66% of Ralph Lauren worth $109,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RL. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 1,228.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 93 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 180.3% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 171 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $352.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $354.00 to $399.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.13.

Ralph Lauren Price Performance

NYSE:RL opened at $324.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Ralph Lauren Corporation has a 52 week low of $176.61 and a 52 week high of $341.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $318.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $289.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.61.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The textile maker reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $0.34. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 33.72% and a net margin of 10.91%.The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. Ralph Lauren’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Corporation will post 12.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ralph Lauren Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.9125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 26th. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.15%.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, floor coverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, dining, decorative accessories, and giftware; and fragrances.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.