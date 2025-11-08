Ethos Financial Group LLC Has $515,000 Stock Holdings in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares $LABU

Ethos Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU – Free Report) by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,055 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Ethos Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LABU. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $313,000. McGuire Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 5,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 10.9% during the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 46.3% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period.

Shares of LABU stock opened at $117.62 on Friday. Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares has a 52-week low of $32.55 and a 52-week high of $152.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.69.

The Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3X Shares (LABU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry index. The fund provides daily 3 times exposure to the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. LABU was launched on May 28, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.

