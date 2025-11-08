Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCSH

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 786,208 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,617 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $62,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HORAN Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,383,000. Climber Capital SA boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. Climber Capital SA now owns 97,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,752,000 after purchasing an additional 6,790 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,655,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 101,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,082,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC now owns 33,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $79.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.37. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $77.58 and a 1 year high of $80.15.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2974 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

