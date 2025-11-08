Ethos Financial Group LLC Grows Holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF $PDBC

Ethos Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) by 249.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,256 shares during the period. Ethos Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $272,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 15,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,362,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,568,000 after purchasing an additional 742,996 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF alerts:

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Performance

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF stock opened at $13.63 on Friday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 12 month low of $12.02 and a 12 month high of $14.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.19.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Profile

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.