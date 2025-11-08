Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 1,272,500 Shares of Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Growth ETF $FFLG

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Growth ETF (BATS:FFLG – Free Report) by 133.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,225,452 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,272,500 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.13% of Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Growth ETF worth $59,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $95,000. Herbst Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $239,000. PKS Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $318,000. Finally, Avaii Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Growth ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 9.1%

Shares of FFLG stock opened at $29.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $491.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.87 and a beta of 1.27. Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $18.62 and a 12-month high of $27.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.07.

About Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Growth ETF

The Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Growth ETF (FFLG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in large-cap growth stocks from US and foreign issuers. Stocks are selected based on fundamental factors FFLG was launched on Feb 2, 2021 and is issued by Fidelity.

