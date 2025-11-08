Ethos Financial Group LLC Acquires New Stake in State Street Corporation $STT

Ethos Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 2,655 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of State Street by 3,914.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 281 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 407 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in State Street in the first quarter worth $46,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in State Street by 45.8% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 560 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in State Street during the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on State Street from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of State Street from $133.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 20th. Zacks Research raised shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of State Street in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of State Street in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, State Street has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.92.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.24, for a total transaction of $175,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 38,626 shares in the company, valued at $4,528,512.24. The trade was a 3.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

State Street Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of State Street stock opened at $118.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.59. State Street Corporation has a 52-week low of $72.81 and a 52-week high of $119.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $114.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.47.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.21. State Street had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The business had revenue of $13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that State Street Corporation will post 9.68 EPS for the current year.

State Street Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Featured Stories

