Ethos Financial Group LLC Invests $218,000 in Republic Services, Inc. $RSG

Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 883 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 1,222.2% in the second quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 119 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in Republic Services by 380.8% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its position in Republic Services by 113.8% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in Republic Services during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 57.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays began coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Friday, September 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $250.00 to $246.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. Oppenheimer set a $256.00 price objective on shares of Republic Services in a report on Friday, October 31st. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $248.00 target price on shares of Republic Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.85.

Insider Transactions at Republic Services

In other Republic Services news, EVP Gregg Brummer sold 7,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.94, for a total transaction of $1,716,651.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 4,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $949,796.40. This trade represents a 64.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. purchased 4,258 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $234.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,246.78. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 109,816,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,797,072,005.12. This represents a 0.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Stock Performance

RSG opened at $205.60 on Friday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $199.43 and a 12-month high of $258.75. The company has a market cap of $64.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.41, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $222.86 and its 200 day moving average is $236.44.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.12. Republic Services had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Republic Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.820-6.900 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 2nd. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 37.20%.

Republic Services Profile

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

