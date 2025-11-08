Ethos Financial Group LLC Acquires Shares of 3,701 SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF $FEZ

Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 19.3% during the second quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 178,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,645,000 after purchasing an additional 40,728 shares during the period. Concord Asset Management LLC VA bought a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,494,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 103.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,346,000 after buying an additional 59,370 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $278,000.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Stock Up 0.4%

NYSEARCA FEZ opened at $62.17 on Friday. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 52 week low of $47.37 and a 52 week high of $63.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.02.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Profile

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

