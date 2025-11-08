Ethos Financial Group LLC Purchases New Position in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF $IDEV

Ethos Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First PREMIER Bank lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 34.8% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 260.1% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 225.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $289,000.

Shares of IDEV stock opened at $80.42 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $61.11 and a twelve month high of $81.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 0.85.

The iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (IDEV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-, mid, and small-cap stocks from developed countries, excluding the US. IDEV was launched on Mar 21, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

